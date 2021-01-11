MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Downgraded to Sell at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MTUAY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, December 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTU Aero Engines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTUAY traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $128.65. 2,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,520. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.93 and its 200-day moving average is $99.70. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of $54.90 and a 1-year high of $159.40.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 14.85%.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.