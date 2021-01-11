Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 107,330 shares during the period. Mueller Industries comprises 1.3% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.30% of Mueller Industries worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the second quarter worth $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 13.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 142.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 5,959 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $209,160.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,259,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,618,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,986. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood raised Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mueller Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Mueller Industries stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.86. 7,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,940. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.19. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $39.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average of $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $619.11 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 17.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.26%.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, and line sets for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

