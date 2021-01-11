Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Upgraded by Boenning Scattergood to Outperform

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.43.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $12.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.91. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $13.22.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.84 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Nancarrow sold 3,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $46,722.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,271.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 15,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $180,373.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,495.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,948 shares of company stock worth $381,434 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 236.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 9.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

