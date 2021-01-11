Mulberry Group plc (MUL.L) (LON:MUL) Shares Gap Up to $199.00

Mulberry Group plc (MUL.L) (LON:MUL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $199.00, but opened at $216.00. Mulberry Group plc (MUL.L) shares last traded at $220.00, with a volume of 4,972 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 765.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 229.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 186.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £132.10 million and a P/E ratio of -3.47.

About Mulberry Group plc (MUL.L) (LON:MUL)

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company offers shoulder, satchel, tote, clutch, backpack, and mini and micro bags; and dresses, tops and knitwear, skirts and pants, and jackets and coats for women.

