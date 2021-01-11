Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.40

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.40 and last traded at $24.10, with a volume of 179547 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.34.

MRAAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Murata Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murata Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.43. The stock has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID devices, matching devices, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and digital panel meters.

