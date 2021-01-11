MXC (MXC) Market Capitalization Tops $36.52 Million

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 11th. MXC has a market capitalization of $36.52 million and $6.22 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MXC has traded 38.8% higher against the US dollar. One MXC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004744 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00049842 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001449 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00020840 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002770 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002726 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00013697 BTC.

MXC Token Profile

MXC (MXC) is a token. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,508,238,083 tokens. The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org

Buying and Selling MXC

