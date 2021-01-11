Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Stock Price Up 6.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) rose 6.7% on Monday after Sidoti raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $14.00. The stock traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.39. Approximately 301,585 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 181,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Myomo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised their price objective on shares of Myomo from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Myomo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.08.

Get Myomo alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Myomo stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.07% of Myomo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.68.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 million.

Myomo Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.