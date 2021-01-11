Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) were down 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.07 and last traded at $22.28. Approximately 1,286,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,440,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.77.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MYOV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Myovant Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.21.

The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.38.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.03. Analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,258,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,678 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,600 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 340.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,881,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,134 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the third quarter worth $8,827,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 1,243.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 463,570 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 32.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,824,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,641,000 after purchasing an additional 448,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 486,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 265,461 shares in the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

