Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Trading 5.2% Higher

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) traded up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.34 and last traded at $25.44. 1,869,968 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 1,350,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.18.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub raised Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average of $14.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $145.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.59 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, EVP Paul Parkinson sold 11,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $295,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S. Louise Phanstiel bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,049.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 944,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,707,000 after purchasing an additional 52,323 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,142,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,952,000 after purchasing an additional 581,899 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 367.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

