NAGA (NGC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $5,164.00

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One NAGA token can now be purchased for about $0.0690 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges. NAGA has a total market cap of $4.96 million and $5,164.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NAGA has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NAGA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00040724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005267 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00035473 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.22 or 0.00323107 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,241.65 or 0.03639829 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00013729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

NAGA Profile

NAGA (NGC) is a token. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Naga is a German trade retail stock platform specialized in the development of technology for capital markets and gaming. The company operates and owns an EU-licensed brokerage company, one social network for trading (SwipeStox), and a virtual good exchange (Switex). In order to open up the world of trading financial and virtual good to everyone, the Naga company will implement a decentralized unit on their platforms. The Naga team aims to create an ecosystem for the social trading of cryptocurrencies, virtual good and stocks powered by the NagaCoin (NGC). The NGC will unite all platform in the Naga ecosystem through its own wallet service called The Naga Wallet. Besides the aforementioned features, the NGC will allow receiving cash back and bonuses through a token economy framework. “

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NAGA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NAGA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.