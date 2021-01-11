Nano (NANO) Trading 86.9% Higher This Week

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $373.62 million and approximately $149.00 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nano has traded up 86.9% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $2.80 or 0.00008150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,405.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,061.64 or 0.03085651 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.62 or 0.00391282 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.03 or 0.01354523 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $186.18 or 0.00541117 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.15 or 0.00477112 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.87 or 0.00264105 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00020184 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

