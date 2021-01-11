NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) Trading 19.3% Higher

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV)’s share price traded up 19.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.05. 5,691,715 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 2,285,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of -0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 10.43, a current ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. NanoVibronix had a negative return on equity of 418.55% and a negative net margin of 727.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that NanoVibronix, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its principal products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing.

