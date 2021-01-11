NaPoleonX 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $503.00 (NPX)

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded 26.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One NaPoleonX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0660 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NaPoleonX has traded up 32% against the US dollar. NaPoleonX has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $503.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NaPoleonX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00041497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004895 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.66 or 0.00329283 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00036033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,334.54 or 0.03832550 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00013819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About NaPoleonX

NaPoleonX is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,320,139 coins. The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX . The official message board for NaPoleonX is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai . NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai . NaPoleonX’s official website is napoleonx.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “NapoleonX project is about sponsoring the launch of a series of Decentralized Autonomous Funds (DAFs). These vehicles will invest in 100% algorithmic solutions proposed by Napoleon Crypto. NapoleonX will benefit from 85% of all performance fees generated by the various DAFs and 100% of the performance on its participation in these vehicles. Napoleon Crypto will run a platform that will enable the design of algorithmic solutions on an open source scheme. It will act as an advisor to NapoleonX by regularly proposing new algorithms to launch new DAFs. NapoleonX will vote on the effectively launched DAFs. In exchange, Napoleon Crypto will benefit from 15% of all performance fees. “

NaPoleonX Coin Trading

NaPoleonX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NaPoleonX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NaPoleonX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NaPoleonX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NaPoleonX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.