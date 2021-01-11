Nasdacoin (NSD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $293,734.00

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 11th. During the last week, Nasdacoin has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $164,562.27 and approximately $293,734.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 54.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 71.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,338,933 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.