Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $140.12

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $140.12 and last traded at $140.10, with a volume of 2620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $138.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.14.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.07 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,103,000 after purchasing an additional 45,412 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 60,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,997,000. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

