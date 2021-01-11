National Bank Financial Boosts The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$70.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective upped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. CSFB downgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$63.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. CIBC increased their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$69.20.

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) stock traded up C$0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting C$68.11. 1,159,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,398,319. The stock has a market cap of C$82.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$67.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$59.01. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$46.38 and a twelve month high of C$74.92.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.62 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.0000005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

