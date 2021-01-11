National Bank Financial Comments on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.75. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $68.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James set a $75.00 target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $69.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $78.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.92.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,578,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,031,000 after acquiring an additional 297,152 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.6% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,565,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,251,000 after acquiring an additional 56,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,384,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,547,000 after purchasing an additional 45,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 84.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,264,000 after purchasing an additional 326,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 687,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,729,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $143,420.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $303,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,821 shares of company stock valued at $892,064. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 66.17%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

