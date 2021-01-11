National Bank Financial Comments on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev expects that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$96.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$73.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$82.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$78.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$73.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$92.93.

Shares of TSE:TIH opened at C$87.42 on Monday. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$52.36 and a 12 month high of C$94.86. The stock has a market cap of C$7.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$90.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$79.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$921.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$926.10 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

In other Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) news, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.65, for a total transaction of C$265,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,599 shares in the company, valued at C$3,369,445.35. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 7,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.16, for a total transaction of C$681,512.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 178,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,272,515.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,776 shares of company stock worth $1,707,521.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

