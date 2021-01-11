National Bank Financial Raises Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$117.00

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target upped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$113.00 to C$117.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.13% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RY. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$107.00 to C$113.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$127.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$89.93 to C$102.97 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$110.13.
Shares of RY stock traded up C$0.22 on Monday, hitting C$108.20. The stock had a trading volume of 836,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,287. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$72.00 and a one year high of C$109.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$105.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$98.23. The company has a market cap of C$153.98 billion and a PE ratio of 13.83.
In other Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.19, for a total transaction of C$730,392.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$570,804.50. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.23, for a total value of C$67,183.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$123,769.33. Insiders have sold 15,721 shares of company stock worth $1,577,601 in the last three months.
About Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO)
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
