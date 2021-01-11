National Bank Financial Raises Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$117.00

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target upped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$113.00 to C$117.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RY. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$107.00 to C$113.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$127.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$89.93 to C$102.97 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$110.13.

Shares of RY stock traded up C$0.22 on Monday, hitting C$108.20. The stock had a trading volume of 836,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,287. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$72.00 and a one year high of C$109.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$105.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$98.23. The company has a market cap of C$153.98 billion and a PE ratio of 13.83.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.03 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.58 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.4700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.19, for a total transaction of C$730,392.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$570,804.50. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.23, for a total value of C$67,183.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$123,769.33. Insiders have sold 15,721 shares of company stock worth $1,577,601 in the last three months.

About Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

