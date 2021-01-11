National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF)

Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Artemis Gold in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS ARGTF traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $5.01. 28,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,960. Artemis Gold has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $5.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 39% strategic stake in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

