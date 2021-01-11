National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF)

Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

CAGDF has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold stock traded down $0.68 on Monday, reaching $11.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,540. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.25. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.