National (NASDAQ:NHLD) Stock Price Up 6.9%

National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD) shares rose 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.36 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 198,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 258% from the average daily volume of 55,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

The firm has a market cap of $44.33 million, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30.

Get National alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Daniel Asher purchased 9,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,425.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 339,071 shares of company stock worth $875,415. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in National stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,358,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,000. National comprises about 2.2% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC owned about 10.00% of National at the end of the most recent reporting period. 57.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National (NASDAQ:NHLD)

National Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Brokerage and Advisory Services, and Tax Preparation and Accounting Services. The company offers retail brokerage services include execution of purchases and sale of stocks, options, bonds, mutual funds, annuities, and various other securities; and investment advisory services for individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.