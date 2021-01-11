National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wolfe Research

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) was upgraded by Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded National Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on National Oilwell Varco from $13.50 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on National Oilwell Varco in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded National Oilwell Varco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on National Oilwell Varco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.81.

NOV stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,341,320. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.21. National Oilwell Varco has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. National Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Oilwell Varco will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of National Oilwell Varco in the third quarter valued at $1,640,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 2.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 705,502 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after buying an additional 16,991 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 363,925 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after buying an additional 14,996 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 11.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,150 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 9,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 30.9% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,196 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

