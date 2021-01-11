Native Utility Token (NUT) Trading Down 18% Over Last 7 Days

Native Utility Token (CURRENCY:NUT) traded down 16.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Native Utility Token token can now be purchased for approximately $19.38 or 0.00061191 BTC on exchanges. Native Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $19.04 million and approximately $719.00 worth of Native Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Native Utility Token has traded 18% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00023965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00113362 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00281910 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00068638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00066754 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,941.93 or 0.85084245 BTC.

About Native Utility Token

Native Utility Token’s launch date was February 26th, 2019. Native Utility Token’s total supply is 9,998,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 982,854 tokens. Native Utility Token’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . Native Utility Token’s official website is eosdt.com

Buying and Selling Native Utility Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Native Utility Token directly using US dollars.

