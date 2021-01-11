NavCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $10.72 Million (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 11th. NavCoin has a market cap of $10.72 million and $97,494.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NavCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NavCoin has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001360 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000192 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00021413 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NavCoin Profile

NavCoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 70,708,225 coins. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin . NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

