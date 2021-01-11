Naviaddress Market Cap Hits $43,290.70 (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Naviaddress token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Naviaddress has a market capitalization of $43,290.70 and $19,844.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Naviaddress has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Naviaddress alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00041103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00035517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.48 or 0.00322695 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,208.98 or 0.03563598 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00013929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Naviaddress Profile

Naviaddress (NAVI) is a token. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. Naviaddress’ official website is naviaddress.com . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Buying and Selling Naviaddress

Naviaddress can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naviaddress should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Naviaddress using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Naviaddress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Naviaddress and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.