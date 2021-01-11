Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $282.60 Million

Brokerages expect Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) to report $282.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navient’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $282.00 million and the highest is $283.20 million. Navient reported sales of $294.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Navient will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $982.10 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.48 million. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. Navient’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Navient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised Navient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Navient from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Navient stock opened at $10.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. Navient has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Navient by 549.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Navient during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Navient by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Navient during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

