Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) will announce sales of $70.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navigator’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $71.42 million and the lowest is $70.12 million. Navigator reported sales of $63.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigator will report full-year sales of $257.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $257.11 million to $258.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $309.51 million, with estimates ranging from $301.22 million to $317.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Navigator had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.42 million.

NVGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVGS. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of Navigator by 1,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Navigator during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Navigator by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Navigator during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Navigator by 46.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVGS opened at $10.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $583.09 million, a P/E ratio of -94.82 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average is $8.38. Navigator has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $13.80.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

