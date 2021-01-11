Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a report issued on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navios Maritime Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Navios Maritime Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 37.17%. The firm had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.53 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

NYSE:NMM opened at $11.80 on Monday. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $135.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.14% of Navios Maritime Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.