Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:NEBCU) Quiet Period To Expire on January 18th

Nebula Caravel Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:NEBCU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, January 18th. Nebula Caravel Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 9th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition stock opened at $10.86 on Monday. Nebula Caravel Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07.

