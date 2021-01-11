Neo 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.87 Billion (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Neo has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and $2.87 billion worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Neo has traded 40.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Neo coin can currently be bought for about $22.57 or 0.00066531 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00023538 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00110418 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.67 or 0.00267272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00062617 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,155.06 or 0.85937433 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo launched on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official website is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

