NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Given New $12.00 Price Target at B. Riley

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) had its target price upped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson cut their target price on NeoPhotonics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.50) on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoPhotonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.58.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

Shares of NYSE NPTN opened at $9.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $456.83 million, a P/E ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NeoPhotonics has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $10.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.79.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. NeoPhotonics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 14.3% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.