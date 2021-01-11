Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC)’s share price rose 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.08. Approximately 1,455,357 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 2,216,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

NVCN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Neovasc from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neovasc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1.77.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neovasc Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Neovasc by 40.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Neovasc by 61.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 24,372 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Neovasc in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Neovasc by 229.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 83,161 shares during the period. 14.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

