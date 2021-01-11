Nerva (XNV) Market Cap Tops $346,405.06

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded up 25.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Nerva token can now be bought for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Nerva has traded 192.8% higher against the dollar. Nerva has a market capitalization of $346,405.06 and $269.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nerva alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00023538 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00041103 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00110418 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Nerva

XNV is a token. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 tokens. The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nerva is getnerva.org

Buying and Selling Nerva

Nerva can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nerva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nerva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nerva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nerva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.