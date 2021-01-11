NEST Protocol (NEST) Reaches Market Cap of $37.41 Million

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One NEST Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $37.41 million and $21.47 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00024111 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00113980 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00281459 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00068740 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00066227 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,127.32 or 0.85375049 BTC.

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,982,920,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,748,764,436 tokens. NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

NEST Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

