Nestree (EGG) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.92 Million

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last seven days, Nestree has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One Nestree token can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone and Bibox. Nestree has a total market cap of $5.92 million and $660,732.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,791.35 or 1.00053674 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00016896 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00014191 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00046085 BTC.

Nestree Token Profile

EGG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree's total supply is 2,994,901,340 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,390,030,850 tokens. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nestree

Nestree can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

