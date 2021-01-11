Netbox Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.65 Million (NBX)

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Netbox Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $87,862.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0344 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, STEX and Crex24. During the last week, Netbox Coin has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Netbox Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00104781 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.26 or 0.00299105 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00012184 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00012179 BTC.

Netbox Coin Profile

NBX is a coin. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 77,245,048 coins and its circulating supply is 76,899,260 coins. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global

Buying and Selling Netbox Coin

Netbox Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netbox Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Netbox Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Netbox Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netbox Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.