NetEase (NTES) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/7/2021 – NetEase was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/6/2021 – NetEase was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NetEase, Inc. is an Internet technology company engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China. It provides online gaming services that include in-house developed massively multi-player online role-playing games and licensed titles. NetEase also provides online advertising, community services, entertainment content, free e-mail services and micro-blogging services. The Company also offers wireless value-added services such as news and information content, matchmaking services, music and photos from the web that are sent over SMS, MMS, WAP, IVR and Color Ring-back Tone technologies. NetEase, Inc., formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc., is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

12/31/2020 – NetEase is now covered by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/25/2020 – NetEase was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/18/2020 – NetEase was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/8/2020 – NetEase was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “NetEase, Inc. is an Internet technology company engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China. It provides online gaming services that include in-house developed massively multi-player online role-playing games and licensed titles. NetEase also provides online advertising, community services, entertainment content, free e-mail services and micro-blogging services. The Company also offers wireless value-added services such as news and information content, matchmaking services, music and photos from the web that are sent over SMS, MMS, WAP, IVR and Color Ring-back Tone technologies. NetEase, Inc., formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc., is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

NASDAQ NTES traded down $5.13 on Monday, hitting $109.44. 178,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,328,760. The company has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.94. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.17 and a 52-week high of $114.80.

Get NetEase Inc alerts:

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $5.09. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 20.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 26.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 5.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 13.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 43.1% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.