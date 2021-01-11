Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,075 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 168.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 1,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total transaction of $93,790,692.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at $17,281,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 638,247 shares of company stock valued at $335,292,138. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $628.00 target price (up previously from $615.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $536.14.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $5.33 on Monday, reaching $505.07. 86,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,916,940. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $509.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $500.06. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $290.25 and a 12 month high of $575.37. The firm has a market cap of $223.14 billion, a PE ratio of 81.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

