NetSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NetSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTST. Berenberg Bank began coverage on NetSTREIT in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Truist decreased their price objective on NetSTREIT from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Scotiabank began coverage on NetSTREIT in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on NetSTREIT in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get NetSTREIT alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in NetSTREIT in the third quarter worth $56,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in NetSTREIT in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in NetSTREIT in the third quarter worth $108,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in NetSTREIT in the third quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in NetSTREIT in the third quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTST stock opened at $17.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.49. NetSTREIT has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82.

NetSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). On average, research analysts anticipate that NetSTREIT will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from NetSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

NetSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for NetSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.