Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NWITY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Network International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Network International in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

NWITY stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.48. 17,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,320. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $4.45. Network International has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $8.48.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including customer onboarding, card issuing, core processing, scheme and settlement reconciliation, and chargeback and dispute management service; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance products and solutions to merchants through direct merchant acquiring and acquirer processing solutions.

