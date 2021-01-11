Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Trading 3% Higher

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) shares traded up 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $15.96. 58,845 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 36,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

Get Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.0624 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 8.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 5.9% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 83,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 6.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 69.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.