Neutrino Dollar Market Cap Tops $26.57 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neutrino Dollar alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00104905 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.45 or 0.00300672 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00012342 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000161 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00012241 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00013836 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

USDN is a token. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 tokens. The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.