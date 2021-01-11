Neutrino USD (USDN) Hits Market Capitalization of $107.04 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Neutrino USD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00003100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $107.04 million and $5.36 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00024190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00114057 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00281893 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00068831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00066423 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Neutrino USD Token Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 108,828,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,828,074 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto

Neutrino USD Token Trading

Neutrino USD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

