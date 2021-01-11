Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.31

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.31 and last traded at $23.18, with a volume of 22266 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.07.

Several research firms have commented on NWL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -88.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.40. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.12%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 1,402.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

