Newmont’s (NEM) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

Newmont (NYSE:NEM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Newmont from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.51.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.95. 5,722,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,463,856. Newmont has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.15.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $325,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,992,572.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $126,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,815 shares of company stock valued at $2,958,618. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 556.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Newmont in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,212.0% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

