Newscrypto Hits Market Cap of $14.99 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Newscrypto token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Newscrypto has a market cap of $14.99 million and $532,200.00 worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00023649 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00113082 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00269992 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00067446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00064680 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,547.26 or 0.86146574 BTC.

Newscrypto Token Profile

Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,999,874 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,233,119 tokens. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

Newscrypto Token Trading

Newscrypto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.