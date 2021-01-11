Newton (NEW) Price Tops $0.0003

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Newton coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Newton has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Newton has a market cap of $5.94 million and $1.59 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00023598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00110055 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00065962 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.59 or 0.00262621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00062675 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 65.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

