Nexo (NEXO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $310.12 Million

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Nexo coin can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001575 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexo has a total market cap of $310.12 million and $10.99 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nexo has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nexo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00040616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00035712 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.35 or 0.00319584 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,363.20 or 0.03877741 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Nexo Coin Profile

NEXO is a coin. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. NEXO (NEXO) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Nexo Coin Trading

Nexo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.