Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. cut its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,283 shares during the quarter. Nexstar Media Group makes up approximately 1.5% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.15% of Nexstar Media Group worth $7,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXST. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,048 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 12.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 643,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,859,000 after purchasing an additional 72,185 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 573,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,616,000 after buying an additional 12,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,216,000 after buying an additional 9,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 336,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,275,000 after buying an additional 36,832 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $495,350.00. Also, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $452,593.10. Insiders have sold a total of 69,418 shares of company stock worth $7,283,547 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST traded up $1.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,420. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $133.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.92 and its 200 day moving average is $94.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.92.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

NXST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.63.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

